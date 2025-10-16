Thursday, October 16, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Rucsu voting ends smoothly with no reports of unrest

The polling took place continuously from 9am to 4pm on Thursday

File image of Rucsu. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Oct 2025, 05:47 PM

The voting for the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Rucsu), hall unions, and Senate student representative elections was completed peacefully.

The polling took place continuously from 9am to 4pm on Thursday, without any reports of disorder or untoward incidents.

From the early hours of the morning, voters were seen arriving at various polling centres, with turnout increasing steadily as the day progressed. Students enthusiastically cast their ballots for their preferred candidates.

Even after the scheduled closing time, long queues of voters were visible at several centres, and those standing in line were allowed to vote.

Five minutes before the end of polling, announcements were made urging remaining voters to join the queue. Subsequently, the gates were closed, marking the conclusion of the voting process, and counting began immediately afterward.

According to sources, election campaigning for Rucsu ended at midnight on Tuesday.

A total of 11 panels, including those backed by the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Islami Chhatra Shibir, contested the polls.

Topics:

Rajshahi University (RU)Rucsu Polls
