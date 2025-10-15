Peaceful voting in focus as Rucsu elections set for Thursday

Rajshahi University’s Central Student Union (Rucsu), Hall Union, and Senate student representative elections are scheduled for Thursday, with all preparations now complete.

To ensure peaceful voting and security, 2,000 police personnel, six Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) platoons, and 12 Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) platoons have been deployed on and off campus.

Chief Election Commissioner Professor Dr F Nazrul Islam shared these details at a press conference at the university’s Senate building on Wednesday around 12:30pm.

He said 17 polling centres have been set up across nine buildings. A total of 860 candidates are contesting: 305 for 23 Rucsu posts, 58 for five Senate seats, and 555 for 255 Hall Union posts. The total number of voters is 28,901, with female voters making up 39.1% and male voters 60.9%.

The elections will be managed by 212 university teachers, including 17 presiding officers and assistant presiding officers, with 91 officials serving as polling officers. A special expert committee has been formed to prepare the election results.

Nazrul said: “There is widespread enthusiasm among students about this election, held after a 35-year gap. The Rucsu election is a symbol of our proud heritage. It provides an excellent opportunity for students to practice democracy, develop leadership, and foster responsibility.”

He added, “Our main goal is to deliver a participatory, transparent, peaceful, and acceptable election. We are working with utmost care to keep every phase free from controversy. All activities will be monitored by CCTV, and transparent ballot boxes will be used.”

The university administration has also formed a 10-member monitoring committee, chaired by retired Professor Dr M Rafiqul Islam, former vice-chancellor of Islamic University. Other members include former vice-chancellors, retired professors, and faculty from various departments.

According to the notification signed by the acting Registrar, the committee will monitor the overall election situation and report the actual conditions. The upcoming election has brought a lively and festive atmosphere to the university campus.