Rucsu polls campaign period extended ahead of October 16 vote

The commission has urged all concerned to strictly follow the existing code of conduct during the extended campaign period

File image of Rucsu. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 Oct 2025, 09:48 PM

The campaign period for the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Rucsu), hall unions, and the 2025 student senate elections has been extended, according to the Rucsu Election Commission.

In a circular signed by Chief Election Commissioner Prof F Nazrul Islam on Saturday night, the commission said campaigning will now run from 8am on October 5 until midnight on October 14, ahead of the October 16 polls.

The notice followed a decision at an emergency meeting of the election commission on September 22. All candidates and concerned parties have been urged to strictly follow the existing code of conduct during the extended campaign period.

Earlier, campaigning had started on September 15 and was scheduled to continue until 10pm on September 23.

Topics:

Rajshahi University (RU)Rucsu Polls
