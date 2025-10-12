RU VC announces timeframe for Rucsu election results

Results of the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Rucsu), hall union and Senate student representative elections will be announced within a maximum of 12 to 15 hours after the conclusion of voting, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Saleh Hasan Naqib said on Sunday.

He shared this information while responding to questions from journalists at a press conference on Rucsu elections held at the university’s Senate Building.

The vice-chancellor said: "It will not take us three to four days. We have a highly skilled technical team working on this. However, we must consider that there are around 29,000 voters and over 900 candidates. We are optimistic that the process will be completed within 12 to 15 hours.”

He further said that all procedures—from opening the ballot boxes to counting the votes—will be conducted under camera surveillance.

“Not only the Rajshahi University community but also people across the country will be able to witness the process through you, the media,” he added.

Earlier, the vice-chancellor read out a written statement, saying that the campus environment is suitable for holding the election.

He sought cooperation from all teachers, officers, and employees to ensure a successful election.

The Rucsu, hall union and Senate student representative elections are scheduled to be held on Thursday.