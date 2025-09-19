Saturday, September 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

2 killed, 1 injured in Barisal bus-motorcycle collision

Police seized the Shefali Paribahan bus after the accident and said further action depends on a complaint

 
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 19 Sep 2025, 10:30 PM

Two people, including a hired motorcycle rider, were killed in a head-on collision with a bus on the Barisal-Dhaka highway in Barisal city. Another person was injured in the incident.

The accident occurred on the Barisal-Dhaka highway in the Goriyarpar area of ​​the city on Friday evening, said Al Mamun ul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Barisal Airport police station.

The deceased were identified as hired motorcycle rider Kabir Hawlader, 40, driver and passenger Minhaj Bhuiyan, 14.

The injured passenger, Rezaul Molla, 40, is the son of the late Amjad Hossain of Ichadi village of Galachipa upazila under Patuakhali district. He is undergoing treatment at Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Barisal Airport police station Sub Inspector (SI) Shahidul Islam said that Kabir was carrying two passengers on his motorcycle. When he reached the Goriyarpar area, he collided head-on with a Shefali Paribahan bus coming from the opposite direction.

All three on the motorcycle were seriously injured and taken to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where the doctor on duty declared Kabir and Minhaj dead.

Police have seized the bus of Shefali Paribahan after the accident. Police said that further legal action will be taken if they receive a complaint.

Topics:

AccidentBarisal
Read More

Youth dies in motorcycle crash in Motijheel

One killed in Gopalganj road crash

Death penalty for two in 2013 rape, murder of teen girl

20 injured in Chhatra Dal-Shibir clash over dominance in Barisal

2 killed in Feni road crash

2 killed as bus collides with CNG in Dhaka

Latest News

Bangladesh to collaborate with Nepal closely in areas of mutual interest

Police: NBR member’s foreign travel approved after court lifted travel ban

RU students stage fresh protest against reintroduction of ward quota

5 injured as clash breaks out at DMCH over child’s death

UN Security Council votes to reimpose Iran nuclear sanctions

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x