2 killed, 1 injured in Barisal bus-motorcycle collision

Two people, including a hired motorcycle rider, were killed in a head-on collision with a bus on the Barisal-Dhaka highway in Barisal city. Another person was injured in the incident.

The accident occurred on the Barisal-Dhaka highway in the Goriyarpar area of ​​the city on Friday evening, said Al Mamun ul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Barisal Airport police station.

The deceased were identified as hired motorcycle rider Kabir Hawlader, 40, driver and passenger Minhaj Bhuiyan, 14.

The injured passenger, Rezaul Molla, 40, is the son of the late Amjad Hossain of Ichadi village of Galachipa upazila under Patuakhali district. He is undergoing treatment at Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Barisal Airport police station Sub Inspector (SI) Shahidul Islam said that Kabir was carrying two passengers on his motorcycle. When he reached the Goriyarpar area, he collided head-on with a Shefali Paribahan bus coming from the opposite direction.

All three on the motorcycle were seriously injured and taken to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where the doctor on duty declared Kabir and Minhaj dead.

Police have seized the bus of Shefali Paribahan after the accident. Police said that further legal action will be taken if they receive a complaint.