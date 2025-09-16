Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Youth’s body recovered with gunshot wound in Ashulia

  • Police suspect he was shot elsewhere and dumped in the Palashbari area
  • Authorities have informed the family and are preparing to file a case
The image shows the gate of Ashulia police station. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Sep 2025, 04:43 PM

Police have recovered the body of a youth named Rustam Ali, 25, from Gonoshasthaya Samaj Vittik Medical College (GSVMC) in Ashulia, Dhaka.

According to initial information, he died from gunshot injuries.

The recovery of the body was confirmed around noon on Tuesdayby Ashulia Police Station Inspector (OC) Abdul Hannan.

Earlier in the morning, locals had rescued the injured youth from the Palashbari area of the Nabinagar–Chandra highway and taken him to the hospital.

The deceased, Rustam Ali, was the son of Chalim Uddin from Jaldhaka Police Station area in Nilphamari district. However, no further details about him or his occupation have been known.

Citing locals, police stated that in the Palashbari area of the Nabinagar–Chandra highway, pedestrians and residents had found the youth named Rustam with gunshot injuries. Later, he was taken to Gonoshasthaya Samaj Vittik Medical College, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. A gunshot wound was found on Rustam’s neck.

Ashulia Police Station Inspector (OC) Abdul Hannan said that it is initially assumed the youth was shot elsewhere and that miscreants transported the body and dumped it in the area.

He added that efforts are underway to identify those responsible for leaving the body there. The deceased’s family has been informed, and preparations are being made to file a case over the matter.

Topics:

Ashulia
