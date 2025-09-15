Monday, September 15, 2025

BGB: Tk 88cr worth of drugs seized in 2 months

 A total of 188 suspects were arrested on charges of involvement, says BGB

BGB Ramu Sector Commander Colonel Mohiuddin Ahmed on Monday spoke to the reportes at a press briefing held in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 15 Sep 2025, 04:34 PM

Members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have seized drugs worth Tk88.09 crore in the last two months along the Cox’s Bazar and Bandarban’s Naikhongchhari border.

At the same time, firearms worth Tk22.37 lakh were confiscated. Myanmar cattle worth Tk3.78 crore and other smuggled goods worth Tk6.72 crore were also seized. A total of 188 suspects were arrested on charges of involvement.

BGB Ramu Sector Commander Col Mohammad Mohiuddin Ahmed shared the information at a press briefing held at the conference room of Urmi BGB Guest House in Cox’s Bazar on Monday noon

He said, from July 15 till Monday this, operations led to the seizure of 28,209 yaba pills, 816kg of crystal meth, 168 cans of beer, 365.75 litres of local liquor, and 2,425 kg of marijuana.

Weapons seized during the period included six local single-barrel guns, 1 double-barrel gun, 1 foreign revolver, 1 foreign UZI submachine gun, 1 long-barrel gun, 3 LG guns, 1 one-shooter pistol, 2 foreign pistols, 1 AK-47 rifle, 1 SLR, 2 G-3 rifles, 1 MA-1 (MK-2), 1 LM-16, 4 Arges hand grenades, 119 bullets, 3 rounds of shotgun pellets, 5 rounds of 9mm pistol bullets, 19 rounds of G-3 rifle bullets, 199 rounds of G-3 bullets, 120 rounds of MA-1 bullets, 188 rounds of LM-16 bullets, 11 empty magazines, and 6 empty shells, the BGB official added.

Additionally, 226 Burmese cattle worth Tk3.78 crore and other smuggled goods valued at Tk6.72 crore were confiscated. In total, 147 operations were conducted during this period.

Senior officers from different BGB battalions, as well as journalists from various media outlets of Cox’s Bazar district and upazilas, were present at the briefing.

