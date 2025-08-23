BGB on high alert amid renewed Rohingya infiltration attempts from Rakhine clashes

Fresh armed clashes have erupted in Myanmar’s Rakhine State between the Arakan Army and various armed groups, prompting renewed attempts by Rohingyas to cross the Naf River into Bangladesh.

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) is maintaining strict vigilance to prevent illegal entry.

Lt Col Ashiqur Rahman, commander of the Teknaf-2 BGB Battalion, said: “Sixty-two Rohingyas were turned back on Friday. Thousands are waiting across the border to enter, but BGB remains in strict control. No one is being allowed in. We’ve increased patrols at key infiltration points. The gunfire occurred on the other side of the border, so there’s no reason for panic on our side.”

Gunfire near Teknaf’s Hwaikyang border began Friday night and continued into early Saturday, causing Rohingyas to flee toward Bangladesh. In recent days, several armed groups—including the Arakan Salvation Army (ARSA), the Arakan Rohingya Solidarity Organization (RSO), and the Arakan Rohingya Army (ARA)—attacked Arakan Army positions, displacing many Rohingyas. Thousands are now gathered near the Naf River, close to Maungdaw township, waiting to cross.

Sirajul Mustafa Chowdhury, UP member from Ward 2 of the Hoikeang Union Parishad in Teknaf, said, gunfire lasted from 10pm to 5am, causing panic among residents, but no bullets entered Bangladesh. BGB patrols remained active, and no Rohingya managed to cross.

Abdul Rahman, a shrimp farmer from Hwaikyang, said: “Across from my village lie the Rakhine villages of Kumirkhali, Sheelkhali, and Saidong. Eight years ago, these villages were home to Rohingyas. After the military crackdown in August 2017, the Myanmar junta forced hundreds of thousands to flee to Bangladesh. Later, military barracks and border posts were set up there. In December last year, the Arakan Army took over those camps from the junta. Now, they’re under attack again by various armed groups. I heard gunfire throughout Friday night and ran to the nearby market in fear. War-like sounds are coming again from across the border.”

Md Hossain, a community leader (Majhi) in the Rohingya camp in Ukhiya, added: “Persecution in Rakhine hasn’t stopped. That’s why Rohingyas are still trying to flee for their lives. I’ve heard from relatives that many have gathered at the border hoping to escape.”

Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sheikh Ehsan Uddin confirmed the gunfire across the border, saying: “We’ve been informed by locals. Law enforcement is on alert, and both BGB and Coast Guard remain in firm position to prevent infiltration.”

Earlier, on Tuesday night, heavy gunfire was reported in the Narikel Bagan area of Rakhine State, across the Ghumdhum border in Naikhongchhari. The clashes reportedly involved attempts by other armed groups to seize two border outposts controlled by the Arakan Army.