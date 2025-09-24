Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Khalid: Govt working for Rohingya repatriation

The adviser said Bangladesh is now a role model for communal harmony in the region

File image of Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain. Photo: UNB
Update : 24 Sep 2025, 03:42 PM

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain on Wednesday said the government, with the cooperation of international organizations, is working to ensure the repatriation of forcibly displaced Rohingyas to Myanmar with their rights guaranteed.

He said this while replying to questions from journalists after attending a communal harmony rally at the Khagrachhari Upazila Parishad auditorium on Tuesday evening.

Mentioning that the government has allocated Tk6 crore to make the upcoming Durga Puja festive, the Adviser said that preparations for the festival are nearly complete, while the administration is fully prepared to ensure security.

Highlighting economic progress, he said the country's foreign currency reserve was $20 billion when the government assumed office, which has now increased to $31 billion.

Bangladesh, which attained independence from Pakistan through the Liberation War, has advanced significantly in terms of currency stability and development, he noted.

He also observed that Bangladesh has emerged as a role model for communal harmony compared to neighbouring countries.

Khalid pointed out that some people, despite earning in Bangladesh, keep a second home abroad, reflecting a lack of patriotism. "Those of us who live here love the country, work hard, make sacrifices, and live together in harmony-this is our safe abode," he said.

With Khagrachhari Deputy Commissioner ABM Iftekharul Islam in the chair, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs Sadek Ahmed, Commander of Khagrachhari Zone of Bangladesh Army Lt Col Md Khademul Islam, and Superintendent of Police Arefin Jewel also spoke.

Local public representatives, political leaders, educationists, and religious leaders were present on the occasion.

Topics:

Ministry of Religious AffairsRohingya caseAFM Khalid Hossain
