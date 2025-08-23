Saturday, August 23, 2025

BGB forms probe committee over stone looting at Sylhet tourist spot

BGB has increased manpower as well as intelligence surveillance in relevant areas, says Lieutenant Colonel Md Zubayer Anwar

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 23 Aug 2025, 06:47 PM

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has formed a high-level probe committee to investigate the stone looting incident at the Sadapathor tourist spot in Sylhet, including any possible negligence by BGB personnel.

On Saturday, BGB 19 Battalion Commander Lt Col Md Zubayer Anwar shared the development after inspecting the Lalakhal area in the afternoon.

Speaking to journalists, he said: “Certain groups involved in the stone looting are spreading misinformation about BGB. However, our forces have been maintaining constant patrols along the border. As a result, miscreants were unable to loot stones from within 300 yards of the border areas under the jurisdiction of the BGB camp.”

He added: “Following the recent incident, BGB has increased both manpower and intelligence surveillance in the relevant areas. Over the past two months, more than 600 bargee boats used for stone theft have been seized, and legal action has been taken against the perpetrators.”

SylhetBorder Guard Bangladesh (BGB)
