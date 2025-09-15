Teesta flows above danger mark, all sluicegates opened

Authorities have opened all 44 sluicegates of the Teesta Barrage to control the swelling river as heavy rainfall and upstream onrush of water pushed its level above the danger mark.

At 6am on Monday, the water level at Dalia Point in Hatibandha upazila was recorded at 52.18cm, which is three cm above the danger level, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC).

It warned that Teesta water may continue to rise over the next 24 hours threatening to inundate low-lying and char areas of Lalmonirhat, Rangpur, Kurigram, Nilphamari and Gaibandha districts.

Several char and low-lying areas in Patgram, Hatibandha, Kaliganj, Aditmari and Sadar upazilas of Lalmonirhat have already been affected.

Water has entered parts of Goddimari, Dowani, Chhoyani, Sanyajan, Singimari, Sindurna, Holdibari and Dawabari unions in Patgram; Votmari, Shailmari and Nohali unions in Kaliganj; Mohishkhocha, Gobardhan, Kalmati, Bahadurpara and Palashi in Aditmari; and Falimari, Khuniyagachh, Kulaghat, Moghalhat, Rajpur, Barobari and Gokunda in Sadar.

Farmers along the Teesta basin, who lost crops in three rounds of flooding last August, fear further devastation. Many had just transplanted new Aman seedlings after losing their early paddy to floods.

Nurul Islam, in-charge of Teesta Barrage control room, said the river was flowing three cm above danger level on Monday morning. “People living along the riverbank have been asked to remain alert,” he said.

Shunil Kumar, executive engineer of the Water Development Board in Lalmonirhat, said the water is rising rapidly due to rain and upstream flow and they are closely monitoring the situation and advising residents to stay cautious.