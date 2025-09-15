Monday, September 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Teesta flows above danger mark, all sluicegates opened

Teesta water may continue to rise over the next 24 hours threatening to inundate low-lying and char areas

File image of Teesta Barrage. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 15 Sep 2025, 12:51 PM

Authorities have opened all 44 sluicegates of the Teesta Barrage to control the swelling river as heavy rainfall and upstream onrush of water pushed its level above the danger mark.

At 6am on Monday, the water level at Dalia Point in Hatibandha upazila was recorded at 52.18cm, which is three cm above the danger level, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC).

It warned that Teesta water may continue to rise over the next 24 hours threatening to inundate low-lying and char areas of Lalmonirhat, Rangpur, Kurigram, Nilphamari and Gaibandha districts.

Several char and low-lying areas in Patgram, Hatibandha, Kaliganj, Aditmari and Sadar upazilas of Lalmonirhat have already been affected.

Water has entered parts of Goddimari, Dowani, Chhoyani, Sanyajan, Singimari, Sindurna, Holdibari and Dawabari unions in Patgram; Votmari, Shailmari and Nohali unions in Kaliganj; Mohishkhocha, Gobardhan, Kalmati, Bahadurpara and Palashi in Aditmari; and Falimari, Khuniyagachh, Kulaghat, Moghalhat, Rajpur, Barobari and Gokunda in Sadar.

Farmers along the Teesta basin, who lost crops in three rounds of flooding last August, fear further devastation. Many had just transplanted new Aman seedlings after losing their early paddy to floods.

Nurul Islam, in-charge of Teesta Barrage control room, said the river was flowing three cm above danger level on Monday morning. “People living along the riverbank have been asked to remain alert,” he said.

Shunil Kumar, executive engineer of the Water Development Board in Lalmonirhat, said the water is rising rapidly due to rain and upstream flow and they are closely monitoring the situation and advising residents to stay cautious.

Topics:

Teesta
Read More

Billion-dollar Teesta mega project: A recipe for catastrophe

Much-awaited 3rd Teesta Bridge to open on Wednesday

Teesta swells above danger mark again, low-lying areas flooded in Nilphamari

Thousands in agony as Teesta devours homes, farmland in north

Teesta water may cross danger level, raising fears of flooding in low-lying areas

Flood fear looms over northern districts as Teesta swells

Latest News

Supply of election materials for 13th parliamentary polls begins

Prof Yunus: No challenge can remain unresolved if youths remain engaged

RU hall council polls: 39 win unopposed

Fakhrul for inclusive efforts to build effective democratic state

240 sued over Faridpur road blockade

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x