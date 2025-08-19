Much-awaited 3rd Teesta Bridge to open on Wednesday

The long wait for residents along the Teesta riverbank is finally coming to an end, as the much-hyped Third Teesta Road Bridge will officially open to traffic on Wednesday.

Stretching 1,490 metres, the new bridge fulfills a long-cherished dream for the people of Chilmari in Kurigram and Sundarganj in Gaibandha.

Although the project deadline had been pushed back five times, the bridge is now ready and will be inaugurated on Wednesday.

Constructed under the supervision of the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), the main structure cost Tk367 crore.

An additional Tk363.85 crore was spent on approach roads, river training, culverts and land acquisition, bringing the total project cost to more than Tk730 crore.

This is the third, and by far the longest, road bridge over the Teesta River.

The first Teesta Bridge, 750 metres long, was built in 2012 at Gokunda in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila at a cost of Tk87 crore. The second one, an 850-metre span, was completed in 2018 at Mahipur in Rangpur’s Gangachara upazila, costing Tk131 crore.

Now, the third and most modern Teesta Bridge is set to transform the economy and connectivity of northern Bangladesh.

According to LGED sources, construction of the bridge began in September 2020 with funding from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and implementation by China State Construction Engineering Corporation.

Initially scheduled for completion in June 2023, the project faced several delays. After five extensions, work was finally completed in August 2025.

The bridge is supported by 290 piles, 30 piers, 28 spans and 155 girders.

For proper drainage and connectivity, 12 small bridges and 58 box culverts have also been built. In addition, 133 acres of land were acquired for river training and the construction of 57 kilometres of connecting roads on both sides.

Locals expressed their joy at the long-awaited opening.

“At last, our dream has come true. We’ve waited for years. This bridge will change our lives,” said Sirajul Haque, a 65-year-old farmer from Haripur village.

Zahurul Islam, a local college teacher, said the project has already had a visible impact.

“The price of land in the area has increased and new businesses are emerging. Earlier, travelling to Rangpur or Dhaka used to be a real struggle. Now, commuting will be much easier. This bridge will be the driving force of our progress,” he said.

Businessman Ranjit Chandra Saha of Chilmari echoed this optimism: “Once this bridge is operational, the distance between Kurigram and Dhaka will be reduced by 90 to 100 kilometres, saving both time and cost. Most importantly, it will directly connect the Sonahat land port and Chilmari river port, opening up new opportunities for trade and commerce.”

Gaibandha LGED Executive Engineer Uzzal Chowdhury said all preparations for the inauguration are complete.

“This bridge is a symbol of the aspirations of the people of the Teesta bank. After a long wait, it is not only a major infrastructure project—it stands as a symbol of hope, development and opportunity for the people of northern Bangladesh,” he said.