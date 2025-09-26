Teesta Bridge embankment collapse sparks fear of highway cut-off, mass displacement

The protection embankment of the second Teesta Bridge in Gangachara upazila of Rangpur has partially collapsed into the river, putting the bridge and the Rangpur–Lalmonirhat regional highway at severe risk.

Every day, an estimated 30,000–35,000 people travel on the road. Locals are in panic as the sudden and massive erosion continues, fearing the major bridge could collapse if immediate action is not taken.

In the latest development about 130 metres of the structure have gone into the river, authorities said on Friday.

Earlier, on August 11, nearly 60 metres of the embankment caved in, creating a 70-foot-deep crater.

By August 17, the collapse turned into continuous erosion, but no protective measures were initiated, locals said.

On Friday morning, nearly 100 metres of the embankment were found devoured by the river, leaving about 1,700 families in five villages of the Lakshmitari union at risk of displacement. If the erosion intensifies, their homesteads may also disappear into the river.

Residents alleged that embankment blocks had been falling off for months and authorities were repeatedly alerted, but no effective steps were taken.

Every day the erosion is worsening, and we are living in fear, said Ripon and Kaiyum, residents of the affected area.

Businesswoman Shahnaz Begum said: “I travel to the city through this road daily. If the bridge is damaged, communication will be cut off completely.”

Student Badsha Mia said: “When I was going for private tuition, I saw part of the embankment vanished into the river. Tomorrow the road itself may not exist.”

Farmer Khorshed Ali complained that their farmland is disappearing, while the LGED only gave assurances without any work on the ground.

Lakshmitari Union Parishad Chairman Abdullah Al Hadi said: “We informed LGED several times. They only said they would look into it. Now the entire bridge is at stake.”

Gangachara Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mahmud Hasan Mridha said they have reported the matter to the higher authorities, and it is being treated with utmost priority. “Measures will be taken soon,” he said.

LGED Executive Engineer Md Musa said they have already held discussions with the Water Development Board and steps will be taken to curb the erosion.