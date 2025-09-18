Thursday, September 18, 2025

70 meters of Teesta bridge embankment collapses in Rangpur, several chars at risk

Heavy rainfall from Sunday intensified the damage

Around 70 meters of the Teesta bridge protection embankment in Gangachhara upazila of Rangpur have collapsed into the river. Photo: UNB
Update : 18 Sep 2025, 12:38 PM

Around 70 meters of the Teesta bridge protection embankment in Gangachhara upazila of Rangpur have collapsed into the river, posing a serious threat to nearby char areas.

Gangachhara Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mahmudul Hasan Mridha said the embankment has partially collapsed due to the continuous flow of water from the upstream hills.

Heavy rainfall from Sunday intensified the damage, leading to the collapse of about 70 meters of the embankment till Thursday morning, he said.

The breach threatens seven chars along with the Teesta Bridge and the Rangpur-Lalmonirhat road, he said.

Locals feared that if the embankment collapses completely at least 5,000 people living in seven chars could become homeless.

The Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) had constructed a second bridge over the Teesta at Mahipur in Gangachhara in 2018 involving Tk121 crore to improve connectivity between Rangpur and Lalmonirhat.

Locals alleged that the embankment collapsed due to poor construction quality.

In August, heavy upstream flows directly hit the embankment eroding its base and displacing blocks.

Lohmitari Union Parishad  Chairman Abdullah Al Hadi said the upazila administration, the Water Development Board and the LGED have been informed and they assured urgent repair work.

“Earlier, I reported the damage to LGED and they promised repairs. But no action was taken, resulting in today’s large-scale collapse,” he added.

UNO Mahmudul Hasan Mridha  he has informed the DC and LGED’s Executive Engineer who assured that urgent steps will be taken.

RangpurTeesta
