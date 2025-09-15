Bodies of 3 family members, including woman and child, recovered in Ashulia

Police have recovered the bodies of three members of the same family, including a six-year-old child, in Ashulia, Dhaka.

The bodies were found on Sunday, around 8pm, at a house near Gate No-3 of Ha-Meem Garments in Narsinghpur, under Yearpur union.

The deceased were identified as Rubel Ahmed, 35, his wife Sonia Akhter, 28, and their daughter Jamila Akhter, 6. They were originally from the Bogra district, according to preliminary information.

Confirming the recovery, Sub-Inspector (SI) Mojibur Rahman Bhuiyan of Ashulia police station said: “We are at the scene. One body was found hanging, while the other two were lying on the bed. CID personnel are on their way to collect evidence. The cause of death will be known after investigation.”

He added that legal procedures are being followed, and the bodies have been sent to the hospital morgue for post-mortem examination.

Locals said Sonia Akhter lived in a rented room with her husband and child in the tin-shed house of one Abul Hossain. When no sound came from the house on Sunday afternoon, residents informed police. Officers then broke open the door and recovered the three bodies.

Ashulia police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdul Hannan said the bodies have been sent for autopsy and an investigation is underway.