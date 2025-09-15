Monday, September 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Bodies of 3 family members, including woman and child, recovered in Ashulia

CID personnel are on their way to collect evidence, confirms police

File Image: Representational image of a corpse. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 15 Sep 2025, 12:49 AM

Police have recovered the bodies of three members of the same family, including a six-year-old child, in Ashulia, Dhaka.

The bodies were found on Sunday, around 8pm, at a house near Gate No-3 of Ha-Meem Garments in Narsinghpur, under Yearpur union.

The deceased were identified as Rubel Ahmed, 35, his wife Sonia Akhter, 28, and their daughter Jamila Akhter, 6. They were originally from the Bogra district, according to preliminary information.

Confirming the recovery, Sub-Inspector (SI) Mojibur Rahman Bhuiyan of Ashulia police station said: “We are at the scene. One body was found hanging, while the other two were lying on the bed. CID personnel are on their way to collect evidence. The cause of death will be known after investigation.”

He added that legal procedures are being followed, and the bodies have been sent to the hospital morgue for post-mortem examination.

Locals said Sonia Akhter lived in a rented room with her husband and child in the tin-shed house of one Abul Hossain. When no sound came from the house on Sunday afternoon, residents informed police. Officers then broke open the door and recovered the three bodies.

Ashulia police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdul Hannan said the bodies have been sent for autopsy and an investigation is underway.

Topics:

Body recoveredAshulia
Read More

Five arrested over Ashulia van driver stabbing

Covered van driver stabbed dead on Dhaka–Aricha highway

Unpaid wages spark road blockade in Ashulia, 15 factories closed

Bodies of 2 missing students recovered from Ashulia pond

ICT sets May 25 for submitting probe report in Ashulia mass killing case

Body of Chhatra Dal leader found in septic tank

Latest News

Asif Nazrul: 70% of recommendations made by reform commissions can be implemented by December

The burning need for fire safety

Taming our roads and highways

On top of the world in Kathmandu

Why South Asia is saying no to India’s dadagiri

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x