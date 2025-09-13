JU teacher Jannatul Ferdous Soumita laid to rest in Pabna

Jahangirnagar University’s assistant professor of Fine Art, Jannatul Ferdous Soumita, was laid to rest in her hometown of Arifpur, Pabna, on Friday night.

Soumita’s second funeral prayer was held at the Kacharipara Jame Masjid in her neighborhood at 8:30pm.

Later, her body was taken to the Arifpur graveyard, where she was buried around 9pm.

Earlier, at 7:40pm, the ambulance arrived at her home, bringing an overwhelming sense of grief.

Family members, including her parents and relatives, were seen in deep sorrow as they wept by her side.

Family sources revealed that Soumita had gotten married in January this year in a family ceremony.

The family had hoped to host a grand wedding for their only daughter.

Jannatul Ferdous Soumita was the only daughter of well-known Pabna journalist, former president of the Pabna Press Club, and retired assistant professor Rumi Khondkar and former assistant professor of Pabna College, Lutfunahar Polly.

Born in 1995, Soumita was a bright student from an early age. She completed her SSC from Pabna Government Girls' School in 2009, and then HSC with a golden GPA-5 from Pabna Women’s College in 2011.

She went on to study at Jahangirnagar University, where she completed her Honours and Master's before starting as a lecturer at the Fine Art Faculty in 2021.

Rumi Khondkar, Soumita's father, shared that after completing her election duties, she returned to the teacher’s quarters around midnight. The next morning, she was called to the vote-counting room, but before she could enter, she collapsed at the door. Sadly, she passed away shortly after.