Probe begins into attack on police at Rajbari shrine

Police have already started an investigation into the case filed for attacking policemen during sporadic clashes at the shrine of Nurul Haque, popularly known as “Nural Pagla” at Goalanda in Rajbari district.

Inspector (investigation) Goalanda Ghat police station Rashidul Islam was appointed as investigation officer (IO) of the case filed by Sub Inspector (SI) Selim Molla against 3,000 to 3,500 unidentified people with Goalanda Ghat police station as a complainant.

Talking to BSS on Sunday, IO of the case, Inspector Rashidul, said they have already started an investigation into the case and arrested six individuals for their involvement in the attack on policemen.

“As part of the investigation, we have already visited the place of occurrence and its surrounding areas and talked to local people about the incident,” he said.

The police officer said they are currently attaching priority to analyzing video footage of the place of occurrence and screening social networking sites, including Facebook, to identify the criminals involved in the attack on policemen.

“We have so far arrested six persons in the case after analyzing the video footage of the spot,” he said.

The rest of the criminals will be arrested soon, he hoped.

Of them, five were captured in overnight operations and another was arrested on Sunday afternoon from different parts of the Goalanda upazila, he added.

The arrestees are--Ayat Ali Mridha, 29, son of late Moklesur Rahman Mridha of Dibastulla Mridha Dangi Village, Shakil, 19, son of Amzad of Paniadanga village, Hiru Mridha, 40, son of Lal Mia Mridha of Paniadanga village, Masud Mridha, 29, son of late Akkas Mridha of Ujanchar, Enamul Haque, 32, son of Zahir Uddin of Dewanpara and Opu Kazi, 25, son of Zahir Kazi of Kazipara.

All have been accused of obstructing police from performing their duty, vandalizing government property, and arson.

Two police vehicles were vandalized during the mayhem.

Earlier on Friday, hundreds of people attacked the "darbar sharif" of Nural Pagla and exhumed his body from the grave and set it on fire.