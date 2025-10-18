Faridpur, Rajbari fishermen defy ilish fishing ban over delayed aid, loan

Defying the government ban on catching ilish during the breeding season, many fishermen in Faridpur and Rajbari have continued fishing in the Padma River, citing delays in receiving government assistance and pressure to repay loans.

A visit to the riverbanks revealed a scene that hardly reflects a fishing ban; rather, it looks like an ilish harvest festival.

Despite the ongoing restriction, hundreds of fishermen were seen casting nets at over 50 points along the Padma in both districts.

Many said they were forced to risk fines as they had not yet received the promised government support.

“Even though I have a fisher’s card, I haven’t received any rice from the government this season,” said Saifullah, a fisherman from North Channel Union in Faridpur. “We were promised 25kg of rice, but those who got aid received no more than 20kg.”

Several fishermen said that despite having official registration, they were yet to get the full government allowance, forcing them to return to the river to meet family needs and repay loans taken for repairing boats and nets.

According to the Fisheries Department, a total of 8,012 registered fishermen in Faridpur and Rajbari depend directly on ilish fishing, while at least another 5,000 rely on the trade for their livelihood.

District administrations have been conducting mobile court drives to enforce the ban.

Faridpur Senior Fisheries Officer Prashanta Kumar Sardar said: “We are conducting regular mobile court drives to ensure compliance with the government’s ban on ilish fishing. Legal action, including fines and imprisonment, is being taken against violators.”

He added that efforts are underway to distribute the government’s aid to all registered fishermen during the restriction period.