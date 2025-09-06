Control the mob, don’t want statements: Ashfaque Nipun to govt

Filmmaker Ashfaque Nipun has called on the interim government to take decisive action against mob violence instead of issuing mere statements.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the director expressed outrage over the incident in Goalanda, Rajbari, where a group identifying themselves as “Tawhidi Janata” exhumed and burned the body of Nural Pagla after his burial.

The brutal act triggered widespread outrage on social media. The interim government also condemned the incident, stating that such barbarity would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Many concerned citizens criticized the government’s response, saying condemnation alone, without action against the perpetrators, reflects a submissive policy.

Echoing these criticisms, Nipun wrote: “Exhuming a body from a grave and burning it in celebration is the height of barbarity.”

Addressing the interim government directly, he added: “O government, just as one says, ‘I don’t want charity, control the dogs,’ I say, ‘Don’t give statements, control the mob!’”