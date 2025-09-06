3500 sued over attack on Rajbari shrine

A case has been filed against 3,500 people in connection with an attack on the shrine of ‘Nural Pagla’ in Rajbari on Friday night.

Selim Molla, sub-inspector of Goalanda Ghat Police Station, lodged the case against 3,500 unidentified people at midnight, said officer-in-charge Rakibul Islam.

However, no arrests have been made so far, he said.

Tension has been prevailing in the area centring the shrine of Nurul Haque, popularly known as ‘Nural Pagla.’ Additional police have been deployed to avert further unrest.

Earlier in the day, several hundred people gathered at the Ansar Club premises in Goalanda Bazar after Juma prayers to attend a scheduled program organised by the Goalanda Upazila Iman-Aqidah Protection Committee.

Around 2:30pm, a group under the banner of ‘Tawhidi Janata’, armed with hammers, sticks and sharp weapons, brought out a procession and joined the program. Organisers discouraged their participation with weapons and asked them to hand over such items.

Tensions escalated when police intervened after noticing the weapons. A chase and counter-chase ensued, leaving one person dead and around 50 others injured.

The deceased was identified as Russel Mollah, son of Azad Mollah from the area.

At one stage, attackers turned on the police, injuring 10-12 officers and vandalising two police vehicles along with the UNO’s car.

Some unruly men later stormed the shrine, looting valuables including furniture and other belongings, and setting them on fire.

Around 5pm, the attackers dug out the grave of ‘Nural Pagla’ and set his coffin ablaze on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Goalanda Ghat.

Nurul Haque alias Nural Pagla, who had declared himself Imam Mahdi, died on August 23 due to old-age complications. His burial sparked controversy, with ‘Tawhidi Janata’ raising objections to the process.

The Goalondo Upazila Iman-Aqidah Protection Committee, along with police and local administration, had held several meetings with Nural Pagla’s family over levelling his grave.