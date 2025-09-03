Friday, September 05, 2025

Former US ambassador Peter Haas visits hospital in Moheshkhali

He toured the Excelerate HOPE Hospital in Kutubjom Union, Moheshkhali

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 Sep 2025, 10:33 PM

Peter D Haas, former United States ambassador to Bangladesh, visited a hospital in Moheshkhali, Cox’s Bazar, on Wednesday.

He toured the Excelerate HOPE Hospital in Kutubjom Union, Moheshkhali, which was built by the Hope Foundation in partnership with  Excelerate Energy. KM Zahid Uzzaman, country director of Hope Foundation Bangladesh, welcomed him and later briefed him on the overall operations of the hospital.

Moheshkhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Hedayet Ullah confirmed the visit.

Zahid Uzzaman said that the Hope Foundation has established a hospital in Kutubjom, Moheshkhali. The US company  Excelerate Energy has pledged financial support for the hospital’s management. As part of this collaboration, Peter Haas visited the hospital on Wednesday. In the morning, he also participated in a tree-planting program at the hospital area. 

