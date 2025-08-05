Tuesday, August 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Peter Haas meeting claim ‘media propaganda,’ says Patwari

Posts claimed the alleged meeting took place at a hotel in Cox’s Bazar, fueling speculation amid heightened political sensitivities tied to the anniversary of the July uprising

File image of Peter Haas. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 Aug 2025, 05:12 PM

National Citizen Party (NCP) Chief Organizer Nasiruddin Patwari has dismissed as “media propaganda” the widespread claims that senior NCP leaders traveled to Cox’s Bazar to meet former US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas.

Rumors circulated across social media and several news outlets on Tuesday, alleging that Patwari — along with party leaders Hasnat Abdullah, Sarjis Alam, and Tasnim Jara — flew to the coastal resort on a morning flight for a scheduled meeting with Haas.

Posts claimed the alleged meeting took place at a hotel in Cox’s Bazar, fueling speculation amid heightened political sensitivities tied to the anniversary of the July uprising.

However, speaking to Dhaka Tribune, Patwari vehemently denied the reports, saying they went there for some "personal work," not for any meetings.

Patwari said: “I didn’t come to meet anyone. I was on a rushed visit, exhausted after a march, and simply stopped by the beach to unwind.”

He added: “I had just checked into the hotel when I saw this news circulating. I’m hearing that we supposedly came to meet Peter Haas. If that were the case, we could’ve done it in Dhaka—if we had any intention to meet at all.”

“This is totally a rumor, misinformation—nothing like that happened. It’s media propaganda.”

The timing of the trip has prompted additional scrutiny, coinciding with a series of state events commemorating the July uprising.

Responding to queries about NCP’s participation in state programs, Patwari confirmed that the party had received formal invitations.

“As far as I know, a delegation from our party will attend,” he said.

“We’ve been told that a small team from each party is expected. So will we.”

While US Embassy officials have made no public statement regarding Peter Haas’s presence in Cox’s Bazar, his prior interactions with political leaders and civic figures have historically drawn media attention.

Our Cox's Bazar correspondent, Abdul Aziz, contributed to this report 

Topics:

Peter HaasSarjis AlamHasnat AbdullahNational Citizen Party
Read More

TIB dubs NCP ‘King’s Party’, cites ties to government

NCP launches 24-point manifesto for ‘Second Republic'

Sarjis: NCP demands abolition of 1972 constitution

NCP vows to disband RAB in election manifesto

Hasnat tells NCP activists not to back down if obstructed

NCP rally begins with speech from July martyr’s brother

Latest News

Symbolic helicopters flown to mark Hasina’s ‘moment of escape’

3 more die of dengue

Gas balloon explosion at Manik Mia Avenue injures at least 10

Bicycle rally marks 1st anniversary of ‘Fall of Fascism’

Tarique Rahman: People to enjoy August 5 as a public holiday every year

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x