Peter Haas meeting claim ‘media propaganda,’ says Patwari

National Citizen Party (NCP) Chief Organizer Nasiruddin Patwari has dismissed as “media propaganda” the widespread claims that senior NCP leaders traveled to Cox’s Bazar to meet former US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas.

Rumors circulated across social media and several news outlets on Tuesday, alleging that Patwari — along with party leaders Hasnat Abdullah, Sarjis Alam, and Tasnim Jara — flew to the coastal resort on a morning flight for a scheduled meeting with Haas.

Posts claimed the alleged meeting took place at a hotel in Cox’s Bazar, fueling speculation amid heightened political sensitivities tied to the anniversary of the July uprising.

However, speaking to Dhaka Tribune, Patwari vehemently denied the reports, saying they went there for some "personal work," not for any meetings.

Patwari said: “I didn’t come to meet anyone. I was on a rushed visit, exhausted after a march, and simply stopped by the beach to unwind.”

He added: “I had just checked into the hotel when I saw this news circulating. I’m hearing that we supposedly came to meet Peter Haas. If that were the case, we could’ve done it in Dhaka—if we had any intention to meet at all.”

“This is totally a rumor, misinformation—nothing like that happened. It’s media propaganda.”

The timing of the trip has prompted additional scrutiny, coinciding with a series of state events commemorating the July uprising.

Responding to queries about NCP’s participation in state programs, Patwari confirmed that the party had received formal invitations.

“As far as I know, a delegation from our party will attend,” he said.

“We’ve been told that a small team from each party is expected. So will we.”

While US Embassy officials have made no public statement regarding Peter Haas’s presence in Cox’s Bazar, his prior interactions with political leaders and civic figures have historically drawn media attention.

Our Cox's Bazar correspondent, Abdul Aziz, contributed to this report