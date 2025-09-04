Friday, September 05, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Ex-US envoy Peter Haas meets Bangladesh foreign secretary

The meeting was held at the foreign secretary’s office

Photo collage of Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam and former US ambassador Peter Haas. Photo: Collected
Update : 04 Sep 2025, 05:12 PM

Accelerate Energy Adviser and former US ambassador Peter Haas met Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam on Thursday morning.

The meeting was held at the foreign secretary’s office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a ministry source confirmed.

The ministry, however, did not disclose details of their discussion.

Earlier on Wednesday, Haas visited Cox’s Bazar and Moheshkhali, where he joined several programs.

As part of his current role, Haas has been visiting Bangladesh at different times.

Haas was the last US ambassador to Dhaka, serving as the country’s 17th envoy from March 2022 to April 2024.

He retired from the US Foreign Service on September 27 last year and later joined Accelerate Energy as an adviser.

 

Topics:

Ministry of Foreign AffairsForeign secretaryPeter Haas
