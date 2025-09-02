Fear grips Chittagong University as no case filed over student-villager clash

Three days after a clash with villagers, students at Chittagong University (CU) remain in fear, with academic activities largely disrupted.

As of 1:30pm Tuesday, no case had been filed at Hathazari police station over the incident, though preparations to lodge one are underway. No arrests have been made so far.

The university has suspended all examinations until Thursday, though departments may hold tests if full attendance is ensured. Classes were officially set to continue, but most classrooms remained empty on Tuesday.

Students said they would not return to classes or sit for exams until those responsible for the attack are brought to justice. Several departments have already announced boycotts.

CU Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammed Shamim Uddin Khan said: “I do not yet have information on whether any classes or exams were held today. This will be known by the afternoon.”

Acting Registrar Prof Dr Mohammad Saiful Islam confirmed that two written complaints had been submitted to Hathazari police station on Sunday night — one by the Proctorial Body and another by the Chief Security Officer.

Hathazari police station OC Abu Kausar Mohammad Hossain told Dhaka Tribune: “As of 1:30pm, no case has been recorded regarding the clash at Chittagong University. However, the case process is ongoing.”