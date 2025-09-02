Tuesday, September 02, 2025

EPZ workers-police clash leaves 2 dead, 15 injured in Nilphamari

Two army vehicles vandalized during clash

Uttara Export Processing Zone (EPZ). Photo: UNB
Update : 02 Sep 2025, 12:12 PM

Two people were killed and 15 others injured in a clash between workers of Uttara Export Processing Zone (EPZ) and police in Nilphamari sadar upazila on Tuesday.

The clash broke out around 8:30am, said witnesses.

Resident medical officer (RMO) of 250-bed Adhunik Sadar Hospital Abdur Rahim said two people were brought dead to the hospital while 15 others are undergoing treatment.

Two army vehicles were vandalized during the clash.

The reason behind the clash and further details could not be confirmed immediately.

