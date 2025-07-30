Teesta water nears danger level at Dalia point; 44 sluice gates opened

Heavy rainfall and water from upstream have caused the Teesta River’s water level to rise, nearing the danger mark at the Dalia point in Dimla, Nilphamari, and prompting authorities to open all 44 sluice gates of the Teesta Barrage.

This situation persisted from 6pm on Tuesday to 6am on Wednesday.

However, by 9am, the water level had decreased to 8 centimeters below the danger mark.

At the Dalia point, the danger level of the barrage is 52.15 centimeters.

To keep the situation under control, the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) has opened all 44 sluice gates of the Teesta Barrage.

Nurul Islam, the gauge reader of the Dalia division, confirmed the current water situation.

Meanwhile, due to the rising water level in the Teesta, around 8,000 families in low-lying char areas of several unions in Dimla upazila—such as Purbo Chhatnai, Khagakharbari, Tepakharibari, Khalisha Chapani, Jhounagachh Chapani, and Gayabari—along with Golmunda, Dauyabari, Shaulmari, and Kaimari unions in Jaldhaka, are at risk of flooding, according to local public representatives.

In addition, villages downstream (eastern side) of the barrage—especially the riverine chars of Hatibandha and Kaliganj upazilas in Lalmonirhat—have already been inundated, forcing residents to live under dire conditions.

The flood-affected people remain in fear of further deterioration.

Rabiul Islam Shahin, chairman of Tepakharibari union, stated that residents of the char villages are living in constant fear, unsure when they might have to evacuate their homes.

"Low-lying and wide areas are already flooded, and water could enter homes at any moment. If upstream water flow increases further, the Teesta's water level may cross the danger mark by this evening."

Subash Chandra, secretary of the Purbo Chhatnai union parishad, said: “There is a risk of floodwaters entering char villages like Jharshingshwor. So far, the flood situation in the union remains under control.”

Tahidul Islam, sub-assistant engineer (Water Section) of the Dalia division, said: “Due to heavy upstream rainfall, hill runoff, and local rains, water levels in the Teesta have risen. Flooding is feared. Low-lying areas are already submerged.”

Executive Engineer Amitabh Chowdhury confirmed that the Teesta is facing flooding due to heavy upstream rainfall and water from there. He said: “As of 9am, the water is flowing 8 centimeters below the danger mark (52.15 cm). If the water from upstream stops, we expect water levels to drop further by the evening.

"Our staff are actively working to manage the flood situation. All 44 sluice gates of the barrage have been kept open.”

Dimla Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Imranuzzaman stated that local representatives have been instructed to monitor flood-affected areas closely.