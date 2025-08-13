Teesta swells above danger mark again, low-lying areas flooded in Nilphamari

The water level of the Teesta River has once again surged above the danger mark, triggering flooding in several low-lying areas of Nilphamari’s Dimla upazila.

Due to heavy rainfall and landslides upstream, the river began rising on Tuesday night.

As of 6am Wednesday, water at the Dalia Teesta Barrage was recorded at 52.22cm, surpassing the danger level of 52.15cm by 7cm, said Nurul Islam, water level gauge reader at the Dalia Water Development Board.

This marks the second time this month the river has crossed danger levels.

Earlier on August 3, Teesta had risen 5cm above the danger mark at the same point.

Amitabh Chowdhury, executive engineer of the Water Development Board’s Dalia Division, said all 44 sluice gates of the Teesta Barrage have been opened in an effort to control the rising waters.

As a result, the low-lying areas of Purba Chatnai, Paschim Chatnai, Tepakharibari, Khagakharibari, Khalisha Chapani, Jhunagach Chapaninand Gayabari — have experienced flooding, with at least 15 chars inundated, according to local representatives.