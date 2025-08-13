Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Teesta swells above danger mark again, low-lying areas flooded in Nilphamari

This is the river’s second rise above danger levels this month

File image of Teesta Barrage. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 13 Aug 2025, 11:46 AM

The water level of the Teesta River has once again surged above the danger mark, triggering flooding in several low-lying areas of Nilphamari’s Dimla upazila.

Due to heavy rainfall and landslides upstream, the river began rising on Tuesday night.

As of 6am Wednesday, water at the Dalia Teesta Barrage was recorded at 52.22cm, surpassing the danger level of 52.15cm by 7cm, said Nurul Islam, water level gauge reader at the Dalia Water Development Board.

This marks the second time this month the river has crossed danger levels.

Earlier on August 3, Teesta had risen 5cm above the danger mark at the same point.

Amitabh Chowdhury, executive engineer of the Water Development Board’s Dalia Division, said all 44 sluice gates of the Teesta Barrage have been opened in an effort to control the rising waters.

As a result, the low-lying areas of Purba Chatnai, Paschim Chatnai, Tepakharibari, Khagakharibari, Khalisha Chapani, Jhunagach Chapaninand Gayabari — have experienced flooding, with at least 15 chars inundated, according to local representatives.

Topics:

NilphamariTeestaBangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB)
Read More

Thousands in agony as Teesta devours homes, farmland in north

Teesta water nears danger level at Dalia point; 44 sluice gates opened

Depression: Launch, sea-truck services resume on 10 routes in Bhola

Teesta water may cross danger level, raising fears of flooding in low-lying areas

Flood fear looms over northern districts as Teesta swells

Feni’s Muhuri, Selonia rivers still above danger level; floodwaters likely to recede

Latest News

CA leaves Malaysia for home ending 3-day state visit

Comilla, a 1,700-year-old trading city, losing its region-based business heritage

Japan reaffirms support for Matarbari deep sea port development

Educationist Jatin Sarkar passes away

Myanmar air strike on stranded convoy kills 8

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x