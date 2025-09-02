Erosion sparks panic, 629C Kurigram embankment at brink

A vital flood control embankment at Saradob village in Kurigram sadar upazila, is under severe threat as ongoing erosion by the Dharla river continues to damage parts of the Tk629 crore project.

Locals said 30 metres of concrete blocks along the 350 metre stretch of the embankment began collapsing on Friday night, sparking panic among villagers and putting over a thousand families and several thousand hectares of cropland at risk.

Although the Water Development Board (WDB) has been dumping sand-filled geo-bags to protect the embankment, residents alleged that sufficient concrete blocks were not placed. Many have been living in fear since the initial collapse.

“This embankment is our shield. If it breaks, thousands of hectares of farmland and hundreds of families will be devastated. We have not yet recovered from the 2022 floods. If this embankment washes away, our village will be completely ruined,” said Sirajul Islam, a farmer from Saradob village.

Another farmer, Abdul Hossain, raised concerns over irregularities in the construction work. “Due to the lack of required concrete blocks, the embankment is unable to withstand the river current. If it cannot be saved, we will lose everything,” he said.

The Tk629 crore Dharla project, launched in 2020, aims to protect riverbanks in Kurigram.

The project encompasses 20.29km of riverbank protection, 17.9km of alternative embankment construction, and re-excavation of 14.889km of flood control embankments.

According to the WDB, 97% of the work has already been completed.

Officials said the project has safeguarded 22,400 families, 50 markets, 30 river ghats, and 10,000 hectares of farmland from seasonal floods.

WDB Sub-Divisional Engineer Munna Haque explained that changes in the river’s course due to upstream silt deposits have redirected currents toward the embankment, causing partial collapse.

“We are currently dumping geo-bags. Once water levels recede, the damaged section will be repaired,” he added.

Executive Engineer Md Rakibul Hasan said the collapsed section was built by contractor Hasibul Hasan of Rangpur, but the work has not yet been officially handed over. “The contractor will have to bear the responsibility if the embankment sustains damage. For now, geo-bags are being used to protect the structure and permanent repairs will be carried out once water levels decrease,” he said.