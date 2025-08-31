Sunday, August 31, 2025

Mayor demands judicial inquiry into CU clash

Those who create violence and disrupt the academic environment must face strict action, he says

Chittagong City Corporation Mayor Dr Shahadat Hossain visits injured students at Chittagong Medical College Hospital following a violent clash between students and locals, calling for a judicial inquiry on Sunday, August 31, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 31 Aug 2025, 09:43 PM

Chittagong City Corporation Mayor Dr Shahadat Hossain has called for a judicial inquiry into the violent clash between students and locals at Chittagong University which over 150 people, including students injured.

The mayor visited Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Sunday afternoon to see the injured students and enquired about their treatment.

While visiting the injured at CMCH, the mayor said: “Violence in educational institutions is never acceptable. The attack on university students by locals is both tragic and alarming.”

He added: “An impartial judicial investigation is essential to identify the real culprits and bring them under the law. Those who create violence and disrupt the academic environment must face strict action.”

He also said: “Chittagong University is one of the country’s most important higher education institutions. Repeated incidents of violence here not only harm students’ futures but also damage society as a whole. The government and the administration must take appropriate steps.”

Topics: clash, Chittagong University (CU), Chittagong City Corporation (CCC), Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH)
