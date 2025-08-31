Clashes resume at CU; 10 injured including pro-VC

Clashes have once again erupted between students of Chittagong University and local residents, during which at least 10 students, along with the university’s Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Professor Md Kamal Uddin, sustained injuries from brick-throwing.

After an hour and a half of confrontation, the two sides engaged in chase and counter-chase and began hurling bricks at each other around 12:05pm on Sunday near Jobra village adjacent to the university’s Gate No 2.

At the scene, around 11:30am, several hundred students gathered on one side, while local residents took position on the other.

Both groups chanted slogans against each other.

During this time, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) Professor Mohammad Shamim Uddin Khan, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Professor Md Kamal Uddin and Proctor Tanvir Mohammad Haider Arif, along with other teachers, tried to calm both parties.

Eventually, brick-throwing broke out, leaving at least 10 students injured, some bleeding from head wounds, who were seen being taken back toward the campus. No members of law enforcement were present at the spot.

Earlier, from around 12:15am to 4am on Sunday, clashes and chase-counter-chase incidents had occurred between students and local residents near the same gate.

Students said the unrest followed an assault on a female student, in which at least 60 students were injured.

The situation was brought under control after members of the army arrived at the scene around 3:30am.

Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Professor Md Kamal Uddin told reporters: “So many university students have already been injured. Local miscreants have vandalized the proctor’s and police’s three vehicles. Action must be taken in this regard.”

According to students, a female student who resides in a rented building near Gate No 2 attempted to enter the building around midnight on Saturday, when an altercation broke out with the caretaker.

At one point, the caretaker physically assaulted her. When students at the gate questioned him, he tried to flee.

As they chased him, local residents began throwing bricks at the students, triggering clashes and counter-attacks. Locals reportedly gathered more people using loudspeakers and launched attacks on the students.

However, local residents claimed that students carried out attacks over a trivial incident, vandalizing houses and properties.