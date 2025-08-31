Clash between students, locals in CU Area leaves 30 injured

A clash broke out between students and locals in the No 2 Gate area of Chittagong University (CU) on Saturday night, leaving at least 30 students injured.

The incident followed the reported assault of a female student from the Philosophy Department. Among the injured, 12 were sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH), Bangla Tribune reports.

According to eyewitnesses, the student lives in a rented building near the No 2 Gate. Around 12:15am, when she tried to enter the building, the guard allegedly assaulted her. As students stationed at the gate attempted to catch the guard, he fled.

When students chased him, locals began throwing bricks and stones, sparking a clash and chase-counter chase. Several students sustained injuries during the violence. The situation came under control around 3:30am when army personnel arrived at the spot.

The victim, a first-year Philosophy student, said: “I return home on time every day. Today I was also not late. I returned by 12 o’clock. When I asked the guard to open the door, he was not opening it. Later, when I called loudly, he used obscene language. When I replied, suddenly he slapped me on the neck. Immediately, when my roommates came down, he pushed me down and started kicking me. When I tried to defend myself, my roommates and people nearby came forward.”

Students reported that about 30 of their peers were injured in the attack by locals.

At around 3:15am, Assistant Proctor Nurul Hamid told reporters over the phone, “I am not on campus. But as far as I came to know, Assistant Proctor Najmul and Sir Korban both have been injured. Communication has already been made with the army. They have set out.”

Later, around 5am, on-duty army officer Major Shahriar addressed the students, saying: “We have already rescued 10 students from inside the university’s No 2 Gate. Another group of ours is inside. We are communicating with the university authorities. In the morning, we will again communicate with the university authorities and take the next steps.”