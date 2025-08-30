3-year-old killed by mentally unstable mother

A three-year-old boy was killed by his mentally unstable mother in the Shantinagar area of Khagrachari town early Saturday.

The incident happened around 1am and the mother, Sabina Yasmin Bani, 28, herself informed the landlord about the incident after it occurred.

The child’s father, Mostafizur Rahman, works at a local pharmaceutical company.

The child’s uncle, Md Mofizur Rahman, said that Sabina Yasmin had been suffering from mental health issues for a long time and had been under treatment since the birth of her first child.

Police recovered the body from the house and sent it to Khagrachari Modern District Hospital and took Sabina Yasmin into their custody.

Abdul Baten Mridha, officer-in-charge of Khagrachari Sadar police station, confirmed the incident and said that legal action was underway.