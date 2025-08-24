Highways blocked in Bagerhat over constituency retention

Vehicular movement between Bagerhat and other parts of the country remained halted since Sunday morning as leaders and activists of Sorbodolio Sommilito Committee blocked several roads and highways protesting the EC’s proposal to reduce the number of parliamentary constituencies in the district.

Activists of Sorbodolio Sommilito Committee took position at different points of the district including Central Bus Stand of Khulna-Bagerhat highway, in front of deputy commissioner’s office, Noapara on Khulna-Mawa highway, Katakhali, Mollahat Bridge, Signboard Bazar on Bagerhat-Pirojpur highway around 8am, halting road communication with other parts of the country.

Local leaders and activists of different political parties formed the committee to protest the move.

The shops and other business establishments were also closed as the businessmen closed their business establishment expressing solidarity with them.

The program will continue till 4pm.

Earlier, the committee announced a three-day program to press home their demand.

They came up with the announcement at a press briefing on Tuesday.

The three-day programs include—road blockade from Kathakali-Noapara highway from 9am to 1pm on Thursday, blockade on Khulna-Mawa highway at Nauapara, Katakhali, Fakirhat, Mollahat Bridge, Signboard intersection on Pirojpur-Bagerhat highway on Sunday from 9am to 4pm, sit-ins program in front of deputy commissioner and district election offices.

Besides, a protest rally and sit-in will be held in front of the Election Commission office in Dhaka on Monday at the same time.

On July 30, the Election Commission proposed reducing one constituency in Bagerhat from four to three for the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election.