Case filed over cable theft at Maulana Bhasani Bridge

A case has been filed with Sundarganj police station over the theft of electric cables from the lamp posts of the newly inaugurated Maulana Bhasani Bridge in Gaibandha’s Sundarganj.

The bridge’s security in-charge, Nure Alam, lodged the complaint against unidentified suspects on Friday night.

The case mentions the theft of cables worth approximately Tk5.2 lakh.

According to the bridge authorities, miscreants dug into the ground and cut off about 310 meters of cable from eight lamp posts located on both sides of the southern approach road of the bridge.

Although all the lights were successfully illuminated on June 13 during a test run, they later failed to function.

The lights also did not work on the inauguration night.

The following morning, the staff of the China Sasec project identified the theft after uncovering the dug-up cables.

Confirming the matter, Sundarganj police station officer-in-charge (OC) Abdul Hakim Azad said that a case had been filed against unknown perpetrators.

“We are investigating the incident with utmost priority. Drives are underway to recover the stolen cables, and efforts continue to identify the gang. Police are also working to ease traffic congestion and strengthen overall security,” he said.

Gaibandha LGED Executive Engineer Uzzal Chowdhury said: “A case has been filed regarding the theft. New cables will be installed quickly to restore the power supply. Alongside, steps are being taken to tighten security and set up a permanent camp.”

Locals alleged that the cables were stolen by digging into the ground near the bridge’s Haripur point.

As a result, the bridge remained without lighting from the day of its inauguration, causing immense inconvenience to thousands of people.

Many also expressed anger and frustration on social media over the pitch-dark bridge.

Residents blamed the LGED for negligence and lack of proper supervision in the incident.

The bridge was inaugurated on Wednesday afternoon by Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, adviser to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Constructed for Tk925 crore, the Maulana Bhasani Bridge is 1,490 meters long and 9.6 meters wide, opening up a new horizon for northern Bangladesh.

Implemented by the LGED with financial assistance from the Government of Bangladesh, the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID), the bridge consists of 31 spans.

The project also acquired about 133 acres of land for approach roads and river training works.