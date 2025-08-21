Thursday, August 21, 2025

10 vehicles burnt in Habiganj refueling station blast

No casualties were reported as the main reservoir of the station remained unaffected

10 vehicles burnt in Habiganj refueling station blast. Photo: UNB
Update : 21 Aug 2025, 11:51 AM

At least nine CNG-run autorickshaws and one bus were burnt in an explosion at a refueling station in Nabiganj upazila of Habiganj district early Thursday.

Abul Kalam Azad, deputy assistant director of Habiganj Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the blast occurred with a big bang at Aushkandi CNG Refueling Station around 6am when the bus was taking fuel along the Dhaka-Habiganj Highway.

On information, three firefighting units from Nabiganj, Bahubal and Osmaninagar stations rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames after about an hour of efforts.

No casualties were reported as the main reservoir of the station remained unaffected, he added.

