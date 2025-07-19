Man killed in tanker blast in Rangpur, 20 injured

A man was killed and 20 others were injured in an explosion of a tanker at a refuelling station at CO Bazar in Rangpur city on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Shohagh, an engineer.

Badsha Masudul Alam, deputy-director of Rangpur Fire Service and Civil Defence, said a leakage was detected in the LPG station's tanker seven days ago and the authorities suspended all types of gas trading activities.

On Saturday morning, four workers, including an engineer, came to repair the tanker.

The explosion occurred around 1pm during the repair work, leaving 21 people injured.

Later, they were taken to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital, where Shohagh succumbed to his injuries.

A total of 20 vehicles, including ambulances, private cars, motorcycles and others, stationed at the gas station were also damaged during the explosion.

The windowpanes and door of the adjacent building were also damaged.

Sobhan Molla, senior warrant officer of Rangpur Army Cantonment, said they are investigating to find the reason behind the explosion.