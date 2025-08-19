Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Police recover another 50,000cft of Sada Pathor in Sylhet

11 people have been arrested in connection with the cases filed by the Department of Mines and Minerals

About 250,000 cubic feet of stones lootes from Sylhets stone quarries and tourist zpots have been recovered from Sadar upazila. August 16, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 19 Aug 2025, 01:09 PM

Police have seized around 50,000 cubic feet of looted Sada Pathor during fresh drives in Companiganj upazila of Sylhet, raising the total recovery to nearly 500,000 cubic feet since the massive stone plundering that sparked nationwide criticisms.

The drives were conducted from Monday evening to 11pm, said officer-in-charge (OC) of Companiganj Police Uzair Al Mahmud Adnan.

He said they will continue the drives to recover the looted stones and arrest those involved in the illegal extraction.

So far, 11 people have been arrested in connection with the cases filed by the Department of Mines and Minerals.

Earlier, on Monday, police carried out operations in Sylhet Sadar upazila, including Tilapara, Rangitila, Kandipara and Salia villages.

During the drives, around 5,100 cubic feet of stones were recovered, hidden in paddy fields, house courtyards and alongside roads.

As the looting of the stone drew severe criticism across the country, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Sylhet Sher Mahbub Murad was removed on Monday.

Companiganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Azizunnahar was also transferred.

Meanwhile, the government has appointed former magistrate of Rapid Action Battalion Sarwar Alam, known for his tough stance against irregularities in society, as the Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet.

Topics:

SylhetLootingCompaniganj
Read More

Sarwoer Alam appointed new Sylhet DC as current one made OSD

Sylhet Jogajog and Unnayan Parishad warns of intense movement for speedy completion of Dhaka-Sylhet six-lane highway

250,000 cubic feet of stones recovered in Sylhet

Five arrested in the Sadapathor looting case

Case filed over Sadapathor looting

Operation underway to recover looted stones hidden across Companiganj in Sylhet

Latest News

Nurturing our rivers

Honouring humanity in action

Why health workers need urgent protection and funding

July victims’ families demand law adviser's resignation

EU delegation holds meeting with CEC

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x