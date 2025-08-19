Police recover another 50,000cft of Sada Pathor in Sylhet

Police have seized around 50,000 cubic feet of looted Sada Pathor during fresh drives in Companiganj upazila of Sylhet, raising the total recovery to nearly 500,000 cubic feet since the massive stone plundering that sparked nationwide criticisms.

The drives were conducted from Monday evening to 11pm, said officer-in-charge (OC) of Companiganj Police Uzair Al Mahmud Adnan.

He said they will continue the drives to recover the looted stones and arrest those involved in the illegal extraction.

So far, 11 people have been arrested in connection with the cases filed by the Department of Mines and Minerals.

Earlier, on Monday, police carried out operations in Sylhet Sadar upazila, including Tilapara, Rangitila, Kandipara and Salia villages.

During the drives, around 5,100 cubic feet of stones were recovered, hidden in paddy fields, house courtyards and alongside roads.

As the looting of the stone drew severe criticism across the country, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Sylhet Sher Mahbub Murad was removed on Monday.

Companiganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Azizunnahar was also transferred.

Meanwhile, the government has appointed former magistrate of Rapid Action Battalion Sarwar Alam, known for his tough stance against irregularities in society, as the Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet.