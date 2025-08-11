35-year-old man dies as train hits him in Jamalpur

A 35-year-old man died after being hit by a train near the Jamalpur Railway Station platform on Monday.

The accident happened in the afternoon and the identity of the deceased is yet to be known, said Md Robiul Islam, officer-in-charge of Jamalpur railway police station.

"The commuter express train travelling from Dhaka to Dewanganj Bazar struck the man in the Langaljora area of Jamalpur municipality. The deceased was wearing a lungi and a t-shirt at the time, said the OC.

Police have recovered the body and sent it to the morgue. A case of accidental death was filed at Jamalpur railway police station in connection with the incident, he added.