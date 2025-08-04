Monday, August 04, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

All Daulatdia ferry terminals face erosion threat as Padma swells

Although sandbags are being dumped as part of emergency repairs, the measures are insufficient given the scale of the erosion, said locals

Photo: UNB
Update : 04 Aug 2025, 12:36 PM

Riverbank erosion in the Padma has taken a serious turn with the rising water level since mid-July, putting all ferry terminals at Daulatdia under threat.

According to the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), the three active terminals (No 3, 4, and 7) in Rajbari’s Goalanda upazila are now at serious risk of collapse.

Although sandbags are being dumped as part of emergency repairs, the measures are insufficient given the scale of the erosion, said locals.

They said some adjoining villages, including Bahir Char Sattar Member Para, Mojid Matubber Para, and Shahadat Member Para, as well as markets, mosques, schools, and madrasas, are also in danger.

BIWTA officials, including the executive engineer of the Aricha office, visited the site on Saturday to assess the damage.

They reported severe erosion in a two-kilometre stretch around the terminals, particularly around No 4 and 7 terminals, where ferry pontoons are becoming increasingly unstable due to soil loss.

Riverbank residents alleged repeated delays in permanent river training. “Every monsoon brings the same problem, but no long-term solution,” said tea seller Shahin Sheikh. He also alleged irregularities in sandbag use.

Local residents Altaf Molla, Shahadat Pramanik, and Moyan Sardar said they do not want relief, only effective river management.

They said they want to save their last refuge. “Many came with promises to prevent erosion, but none kept their word,” said Altaf Molla.

Mohammad Salah Uddin, assistant general manager of BIWTC’s Daulatdia office, said: “Erosion has made the ferry terminals vulnerable. We’ve requested BIWTA to take immediate measures. Although three terminals are still operational, if erosion worsens, it may disrupt the transportation of passengers and vehicles.”

Nepal Chandra Debnath, executive engineer of the BIWTA Aricha office, said: “Terminals 4 and 7 are at the highest risk, and we’ve informed the authorities. As part of emergency repairs, around 700 sandbags have been dumped recently. However, no bags have been placed in the central part of the terminal yet. We can complete the remaining work if we receive the required allocation.”

Topics:

PadmaErosionDaulatdia ferry terminal
Read More

Panic grips Shariatpur residents as erosion resumes near Padma Bridge

7 years on, Faridpur Bridge remains a broken promise

Govt to call out army troops, coast guard to prevent erosion in Padma

Kurigram’s char children: Dreaming through dust, erosion and everyday struggle

Post-Eid return triggers surge in small vehicles at Daulatdia ferry terminal

Padma river erosion threatens homes and agri land in Faridpur

Latest News

Dr Salehuddin wants young economists to see things with ‘inner eyes’

National Consensus Commission holds meeting

Govt launches 1,792C railway project to modernize tracks on key eastern routes

ARNC condemns massacre of over 600 Rohingya in Buthidaung

Met office predicts rain across country

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x