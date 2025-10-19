Operation in Padma to protect Ilish, 30m of nets seized

Following media reports, the district administration conducted a special joint operation on Saturday afternoon in Faridpur’s Padma River North Channel, seizing and destroying 30,000 meters of fishing nets used in violation of the ongoing 22-day ilish conservation ban.

The operation involved Upazila Executive Officer Israt Jahan, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Shafiqul Islam and personnel from the Fisheries Department, RAB-10, Kotwali police station, and the Ansar force.

Upazila Executive Officer Israt Jahan said: “Upon receiving reports of fishermen catching ilish in defiance of the government ban, we conducted a special operation. The fishermen fled upon noticing our presence, leaving behind the nets, which we subsequently seized. The market value of these nets is estimated at Tk15 lakh.”

Meanwhile, the fishermen have alleged that not all of them receive government incentives.

Facing financial difficulties and the need to support their families, they are compelled to enter the river despite the ban, disregarding fines and penalties.