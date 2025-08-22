Floods recede, but no respite from river erosion in Lalmonirhat

Although floodwaters have receded in parts of the northern district of Lalmonirhat, devastating river erosion along the River Teesta has left many families destitute as homesteads and croplands continue to disappear into the river.

A visit to several riverbank areas on Friday revealed the scene of erosion, with houses and farmland collapsing into the Teesta.

Many residents, already victims of repeated erosion, have lost everything.

Some families dismantled their homes in advance and shifted to higher ground but many others are spending sleepless nights without shelter.

Locals alleged that attempts by the Water Development Board (WDB) to protect the riverbank using geo-bags filled with sand have proved ineffective against the strong current.

At Khuniagachh union’s Kutipara village, 100-year-old Saijan Bewa broke down in tears after losing her last piece of land to the river.

Severe erosion has been reported in Kutipara, Adarsha Bazar, Tajpur, Chinatli, Votmari and Sindhuna areas of Sadar, Kaliganj and Hatibandha upazilas, with century-old settlements washed away.

Post-flood health risks, such as skin diseases and infections, are also rising, while around 915 hectares of transplanted Aman paddy fields have already been damaged.

Executive Engineer Sunil Kumar of the WDB in the district said geo-bags are being used in emergency measures but locals demanded speedy implementation of the long-awaited Teesta master plan to save lives and livelihoods.