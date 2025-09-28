Feni villagers watch helplessly as erosion swallows homes

People along the banks of the Choto Feni River in three upazilas are living in constant fear as severe erosion devours land and swallows key regulators at Muchapur and Kazirhat.

The erosion has struck Companiganj, Daganbhuiyan, and Sonagazi upazilas, claiming crop fields, fruit orchards, roads, and hundreds of homesteads.

Locals estimate that some 41,000 hectares of farmland have already disappeared, while a further 30,000 hectares remain under threat. Homes, markets, religious institutions, and major roads are also teetering on the brink.

On September 15, more than a hundred residents from Badarpur village in Chormojlishpur union, Sonagazi, formed a human chain in front of the Feni Water Development Board office.

They demanded urgent measures to save their homes, mosques, and surrounding land from further erosion.

Villagers stated that, despite a contractor being stationed in the area for over a month as part of a large-scale project, no meaningful protection work has commenced — not even the placement of geo bags. They claim the contractor has blamed the Board and stalled progress with repeated excuses.

Meanwhile, several roads have collapsed, cracks have appeared in houses, and the situation is deteriorating fast. Residents warn that unless prompt action is taken, entire villages could soon disappear.

Among the worst-hit locations in Sonagazi Upazila are North Char Darbesh, North West Char Darbesh, Char Sahavikhari, Char Injiman, Taltoli, Tellargat, Fakirapul, and Italy Market in Char Darbesh Union. Badarpur and Miajir’s Ghat in Char Majlishpur Union have also been badly affected.

In Bogdana Union, erosion has damaged Jelepara, Kuthirhat, Katakhila, Kalimandir, Aurarkhil, Adarshgram, Kazirhat Sluice Gate, Alampur, Dhanipara, and Saheber Ghat.

In Daganbhuiyan Upazila, Bhashashahid Salam Nagar village has been hit, while in Noakhali’s Companiganj Upazila, Muchapur village, Macchaghona, East Char Hazari, and East Char Parbati in Char Parbati Union have suffered significant loss.

Hundreds of cement and semi-cement houses have already been washed away. Villagers report that sections of their homes, trees, and gardens have vanished overnight. Many are dismantling what remains and moving to temporary shelters.

Some have tried to shore up the banks with bamboo and trees, but these makeshift barriers are proving futile.

The threat is particularly severe in north-west Char Darbesh, Kazirhat, Aurarkhil, Daspara, Katakhila and Kuthirhat, where the river is advancing relentlessly day and night.

Monowara, a resident of Badarpur village in Majlishpur union, spoke of her grief, “The river has taken away our home.”

Md Sentu Mia, also from Badarpur, said displaced families are staying with relatives. “They are going through immense hardship,” he explained. He added that although villagers have made attempts to stem the erosion, the contractor delayed starting work by two months.

“Hundreds of people have become homeless in just two months due to heavy monsoon rains and high tides. Their homes are disappearing before our very eyes. We are helpless, and no one seems to be paying attention,” he said.

Kamal Uddin from Char Gopalgaon described how the Chhoto Feni River runs along the western side of his village. Since recent floods, he said, the current has grown unusually strong, cutting into the banks for two to three kilometres.

“Ten years ago, my house was swept away. Now I live on someone else’s land. Half of this village has already gone. Many more homes will disappear within weeks if urgent action is not taken,” he said.

Meghnath Chandra Das, also from the area, said locals are trying to protect their homes with sandbags, bamboo and trees, “but it is not holding up at all.”

Md Akter Hossain Majumder, executive engineer of the Bangladesh Water Development Board’s Feni office, confirmed that the Chhoto Feni, Feni, and Kalidas Pahalia rivers are causing erosion across the three upazilas.

He said 13 kilometres of riverbank are currently at risk.

He pointed to a major initiative, the ‘Be Strong’ project, recently approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Funded by the World Bank, the Tk171-crore scheme aims to reinforce vulnerable banks along the three rivers and is due to begin soon.

Majumder added that in the 2024–25 financial year, repair work worth Tk17.75 crore has been completed at 116 locations.

The Muchapur regulator, destroyed in last year’s flood, will also be rebuilt under a government initiative.

Villagers remain hopeful that these measures, if implemented without delay, will spare them further loss and restore a measure of security.