Five arrested over Rangpur violence

Police have arrested five individuals in connection with recent attacks on minority families in Rangpur, following allegations that a Hindu youth made derogatory remarks about Islam on social media, sparking public outrage.

The arrests were made based on a case filed by a local resident, Rabindranath Roy, according to a statement issued by the Police Headquarters (PHQ) on Wednesday morning.

The identities of those arrested have not yet been disclosed.

Recently, a mob reportedly vandalised homes and looted valuables in Aldadpur Balapara village under Gangachara upazila after allegations surfaced of offensive remarks about Islam and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on social media.

On Tuesday, Rabindranath filed a case at Gangachara model police station against 1,000 to 1,200 unidentified individuals.