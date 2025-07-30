Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Five arrested over Rangpur violence

Mob vandalized homes in Gangachara over alleged remarks on Islam

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 30 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM

Police have arrested five individuals in connection with recent attacks on minority families in Rangpur, following allegations that a Hindu youth made derogatory remarks about Islam on social media, sparking public outrage.

The arrests were made based on a case filed by a local resident, Rabindranath Roy, according to a statement issued by the Police Headquarters (PHQ) on Wednesday morning.

The identities of those arrested have not yet been disclosed.

Recently, a mob reportedly vandalised homes and looted valuables in Aldadpur Balapara village under Gangachara upazila after allegations surfaced of offensive remarks about Islam and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on social media.

On Tuesday, Rabindranath filed a case at Gangachara model police station against 1,000 to 1,200 unidentified individuals.

 

Topics:

RangpurPolice Headquarters
Read More

Teen arrested in Rangpur over Prophet remarks; homes vandalized

Protesters plant paddy seedlings on busy Rangpur road

Man killed in tanker blast in Rangpur, 20 injured

3 killed in Rangpur bus plunge

3 teenagers drown in Rangpur

Jamaat ameer warns against repeat of 'AL-style coup'

Latest News

Govt forms commission to probe last three elections

CA chairs high-level review meeting on Bangladesh’s LDC graduation

Cheques worth 2.25C, FDRs recovered from extortion suspect Riyad's house

Teesta water nears danger level at Dalia point; 44 sluice gates opened

'Irregular routes expose Bangladeshis to growing trafficking threat'

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x