Jahangir: Many innocents wrongly accused in July uprising cases

Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said a significant number of innocent individuals have been wrongfully accused in cases filed over the July uprising.

“In instances where a case should have had 20 accused, 200 have been named instead. This is causing delays in the investigation,” the adviser said on Sunday afternoon while responding to questions from journalists following the official inauguration of the July Martyrs Memorial, constructed in memory of those killed in the July uprising in Munshiganj.

He continued: “Investigation reports have already been submitted in some cases. Measures have been taken to ensure that the preparation of investigation reports for all cases is completed swiftly.”

In response to a question from journalists regarding the recent arrest of a student representative of the Ministry of Home Affairs and a member of the Police Reform Commission in an extortion case, the adviser stated: “There are no student representatives in the Ministry of Home Affairs or the Police Reform Commission.”

Joining the same event, Industries Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan said: “The work of preserving and enclosing the graves of all those killed in the July uprising is ongoing. Additionally, the process of transforming Ganabhaban into a museum is also progressing. The museum work is being carried out focusing on the fall of fascism and the events of the past 15 and a half years.”

He added: “The July fighters struggled for the liberation of the people of Bangladesh. Efforts are underway to realize their goals.”

In response to a question from journalists regarding alleged inflated costs in a proposed housing project for families of the martyrs, Adilur, also the housing and public works adviser, said: “We have identified some discrepancies in the proposal. As a result, it was not approved and has been sent back. A decision will be made after reviewing and investigating the matter further.”

Earlier, members of martyrs’ families, the two advisers, the DIG of Dhaka Range, and local administration officials paid floral tribute at the July Martyrs Memorial.

Later, the two advisers held a meeting with the martyrs’ families in the conference room of the Munshiganj deputy commissioner’s office.