Saturday, July 26, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Netrokona school orders closure for NCP rally duty—then calls its own notice fake

The authenticity was verified by analyzing metadata from the school’s official Facebook page

The image shows the first notice announcing closure for the NCP rally on Thursday, later declared fake by the Police Line School, Netrokona itself on Friday. Photo: Rumor Scanner
Update : 25 Jul 2025, 11:03 PM

Confusion erupted after Netrokona Police Lines School issued a notice saying it would remain closed for two days -- Sunday and Monday -- due to the arrival of police forces for a National Citizen Party (NCP) procession.

However, the school later published another notice, claiming the earlier announcement was fake and part of a conspiracy. 

It added that classes and exams would continue as scheduled on the mentioned days.

Despite the denial, fact-checking platform Rumor Scanner verified the authenticity of the initial notice by analyzing metadata from the school’s official Facebook page. 

Their findings confirmed that both notices were indeed issued from the same source.

 

Topics:

Rumour
Read More

Press wing bins claim of Bangladesh's plan to change its national flag

Fake Trump video about Hasina debunked by Rumor Scanner

Islamic Foundation dismisses mosque registration rumors

PIO: Info officers must develop expertise in fact-checking, rumor prevention

Army chief dismisses state of emergency speculation

Rumor Scanner: Indian robbery incident's video propagated as Bangladeshi one

Latest News

Child shot on rooftop as PM visits BTV, meets injured at DMCH

Root climbs to second on Test run-scorers list

Nahid: Sylhet to be major NCP stronghold in new Bangladesh

WHO: Every life lost to drowning is one too many

Indian medical team holds 2nd round of consultations for treatment of aircraft crash victims

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x