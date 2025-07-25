Netrokona school orders closure for NCP rally duty—then calls its own notice fake

Confusion erupted after Netrokona Police Lines School issued a notice saying it would remain closed for two days -- Sunday and Monday -- due to the arrival of police forces for a National Citizen Party (NCP) procession.

However, the school later published another notice, claiming the earlier announcement was fake and part of a conspiracy.

It added that classes and exams would continue as scheduled on the mentioned days.

Despite the denial, fact-checking platform Rumor Scanner verified the authenticity of the initial notice by analyzing metadata from the school’s official Facebook page.

Their findings confirmed that both notices were indeed issued from the same source.