PIO: Info officers must develop expertise in fact-checking, rumor prevention

'A certain group is systematically spreading rumors and misinformation to create chaos in society,' says Principal Information Officer (PIO) Md Nizamul Kabir 

Photo: BSS
Update : 07 May 2025, 04:55 PM

Principal Information Officer (PIO) Md Nizamul Kabir has emphasized that information officers must develop specialized skills in fact-checking and combating rumors.

He made the remarks during a training session on "Fact-Checking and Preventing Rumors" held on Wednesday at the meeting room of the Press Information Department (PID) at the Secretariat.

Describing rumors as a major challenge of the present time, Kabir said: “A certain group is systematically spreading rumors and misinformation to create chaos in society. There is no alternative to raising public awareness about rumors in order to protect individuals, society, and the state from their harmful effects.”

He noted that officials of the PID are actively working to identify false information and disseminate accurate facts.

The Rumor Prevention and Information Committee of the PID is tasked with monitoring and verifying the authenticity of misinformation and rumors circulating in the media and on social platforms, he added.

Kabir further said that the committee is regularly producing iconotexts and videos aimed at preventing the spread of rumors. These materials have been effective in raising public awareness, he said.

Topics:

RumourFact Check
