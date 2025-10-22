Bangla Fact: 68% of AI-generated political content focuses on Awami League

Most AI-generated political misinformation in Bangladesh centers around the Awami League, according to a new report by the government-backed fact-checking agency Bangla Fact.

Analyzing AI-created videos and images from July to September 2025, the agency found that 68% of all political AI content focused on the Awami League, followed by 17% on BNP, 9% on Jamaat-e-Islami, and 6% on NCP.

While AI content about the Awami League mostly carried positive messaging, content about other parties, the interim government, and security forces was negative.

The report indicates that AI-generated misinformation largely targeted political parties, the interim government, and law enforcement or military institutions. In contrast to the favorable portrayal of the Awami League, the coverage of the other political entities aimed to undermine or discredit them.

Bangla Fact noted that this AI-driven propaganda was widely circulated on Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and Threads, with multiple pieces appearing on more than one platform. Facebook had the highest presence, accounting for 86% of the identified content, followed by TikTok at 56%.

Among the 71 samples analyzed, 57 were videos and 14 were images—indicating that AI videos were the dominant medium for spreading political propaganda.

The report also highlighted instances of fabricated AI videos involving the army, police, and the interim government. One viral clip falsely claimed to show citizens chanting against Army Chief Waker-uz-Zaman but was later confirmed to be AI-generated.

All 12 samples related to the interim government—around 17% of the total—were found to be negative in tone, while additional AI-generated content also included accident-related and sexually insensitive materials, pointing to broader misuse of AI in Bangladesh’s digital landscape.