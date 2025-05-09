Islamic Foundation dismisses mosque registration rumors

The Islamic Foundation has clarified that it has not taken any initiative to officially register mosques or provide allowances to khatibs, imams, or muezzins.

In a press release issued on Friday, the Foundation said that a group of self-serving individuals has recently been spreading misleading and baseless information on social media in an attempt to confuse the public and serve their own interests.

In this context, respected khatibs, imams, Islamic scholars, community leaders, and devout Muslims are urged not to be misled by such misinformation, the release added.

Furthermore, the deputy directors of district offices and directors of the Foundation’s divisional offices have been instructed to conduct public awareness campaigns in their respective regions.

The Islamic Foundation also urged everyone to act responsibly by verifying information before accepting or sharing it, and to disregard unfounded rumors.