Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Two advisers visit damaged structures in Gopalganj

Advisers to address local media at 12 pm

Two advisers in discussion with officials during their inspection of damaged sites in Gopalganj on July 22, 2025 Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 12:21 PM

Following a series of clashes and attacks surrounding the National Citizen Party (NCP) rally recently, two advisers visited several damaged sites in Gopalganj.

On Tuesday morning around 10:30am, Adviser to the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges Muhammad Fauzul Kabir Khan and Adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Syeda Rizwana Hasan arrived at the district jail.

They inspected the damaged jail facility and spoke with prison authorities to gather information on various issues.

Later, the two advisers visited the NCP rally stage, the site of the clashes, the July Memorial, and other affected structures one by one.

During the visit, Cabinet Secretary Dr Sheikh Abdur Rashid, Inspector General of Prisons Brigadier General Motaher Hossain, Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Sharaf Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury, Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kamruzzaman, Superintendent of Police Md Mizanur Rahman, Jailer Tania Zaman, Gopalganj Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer M. Rakibul Hasan, and several senior officials from the two ministries were also present.

The two advisers are scheduled to hold a meeting with the administration and police at the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

According to sources, the advisers will speak to local journalists at 12pm.

 

clashGgopalganj
