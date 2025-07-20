Flood fear looms over northern districts as Teesta swells

As the Teesta River is on the brink of crossing the danger level, authorities fear fresh flood in four northern districts - Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Rangpur and Kurigram.

According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC), the Teesta’s water level may cross the danger mark within 24 hours, threatening to inundate low-lying areas along its banks.

The Dharla and Dudhkumar rivers in Rangpur division are also swelling with levels expected to continue rising over the next day before stabilizing for two days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been recorded over the past 24 hours in Rangpur and Sylhet divisions as well as in the upstream regions of India’s West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Meghalaya, contributing to the surge.

Tensions have gripped more than 30,000 residents of around 100 chars in the district as water level is increasing in the Teesta River due to the mountain runoff from upstream and heavy rainfall in Rangpur.

At 6am Sunday, the Teesta was flowing 15cm below the danger level at Dalia point, with water levels increasing steadily.

In response, authorities opened all 44 sluice gates at the Teesta Barrage to manage the flow.

“We, the people living by the river, live in constant fear - of floods, droughts and erosion,” said Kuddus Mia, a local resident.

“There’s a gate at the upstream in India - Gajal Doba - controlled by the West Bengal government. They keep it shut during the dry season and suddenly release water during monsoon. It’s not just rainfall - this sudden release causes flooding,” he said.

Lakshitari Union Parishad Chairman Abdullah Al Hadi confirmed significant crop damage in low-lying areas of Gangachara upazila following a sharp rise in the river’s water level.

Nurul Islam, in-charge of the Teesta Barrage Control Room, said: “With continuous runoff from upstream the water level could cross the danger level anytime.”

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over the next three days in Sylhet and Rangpur divisions and adjacent upstream areas.

In Sylhet, water levels of the Manu, Dhalai and Khowai rivers are currently receding, while the Sarigowain and Jadukata remain stable.

These rivers may, however, experience a renewed rise within 24 hours, the FFWC said.

The recent floods in Feni have wreaked havoc on agriculture, fisheries and livestock, causing damages estimated at Tk146.43 crore.

The flood driven by incessant rain and upstream runoff, submerged large swathes of land in Feni Sadar, Chhagalnaiya, Daganbhuiyan, Fulgazi and Parshuram upazilas, disrupting lives and livelihoods.